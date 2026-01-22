St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Missing 17-Year-Old from Lexington Park
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Missing Person – Amir Rich, black male, age 17 who was last seen in the Great Mills area on Sunday, January 18, 2026.
Contact the Sheriff’s Office if you have any information on his whereabouts.
