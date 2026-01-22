Public Warming Centers Available January 23-27, 2026

St. Mary’s County, Maryland is currently under a Winter Storm Watch from Saturday, January 24, 2026, until Monday, January 26, 2026. Due to impactful winter weather in the forecast, St. Mary’s County Government is announcing the availability of warming centers for the public from Friday, January 23 through Tuesday, January 27, 2026. Residents who need to take refuge in a warm place can go to one of the following locations:

Charlotte Hall Library 37600 New Market Road, Charlotte Hall 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Monday – Thursday) 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Friday – Saturday) Garvey Senior Activity Center 23630 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Monday – Thursday) 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Friday) Leonardtown Library 23630 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Monday – Thursday) 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Friday – Saturday) Lexington Park Library 21677 FDR Blvd, Lexington Park 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Monday – Thursday) 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Friday – Saturday) 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. (Sunday) Loffler Senior Activity Center 21905 Chancellor’s Run Road, Great Mills 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Monday – Friday) Northern Senior Activity Center 29655 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Monday – Friday) St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen 20331 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Monday – Friday) 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Saturday) Three Oaks Center 46905 Lei Drive, Lexington Park 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Monday – Friday)

Note: Times listed above are normal business hours and may change. Centers are located in public facilities; if St. Mary’s County Government administrative offices close due to inclement weather, these warming center locations will follow those operations and will also be closed.

The Wrapping Arms ‘Round Many (WARM) emergency shelter program will be operating during this event. Questions regarding WARM services should be directed to the Three Oaks Center at (240) 577-0702.

The St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services (DSS), Three Oaks Center, Angel’s Watch, St. Mary’s Caring, and other community partners are working in advance to meet the housing needs of high-risk community members, including individuals experiencing homelessness.

If community members have concerns about shelter for the upcoming weekend, please contact DSS at (240) 895-7000 as soon as possible for assistance so arrangements can be made ahead of the storm.

If emergency assistance is needed during the storm, residents should call 9-1-1.

Community members are encouraged to use the following resources during severe weather:

· Check for local road closures at: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/RoadClosures

· Report non-emergency issues, such as downed trees via our 311 system at: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/SM311

· Report power outages to SMECO at: www.smeco.coop/Outages

· Visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/Prepare for additional preparedness tips

Visit www.ready.gov/winter-weather for tips on staying safe during extreme cold. Always remember to check on your neighbors and loved ones, especially if they are elderly or have functional needs.

Knowing what to do before, during, and after an emergency is a critical part of being prepared and may make all the difference when seconds count. To learn about potential disasters and hazards, and how to be prepared and stay informed, please visit: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/es.

For more information, please visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov or follow St. Mary’s County Government on Facebook, X, and Instagram for regular updates.

During the holiday season, some of these locations are closed. If you or someone you know are in need of shelter during this time, please call the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at 301-932-2222. In emergencies, call 9-1-1.

Please refer to the County’s operating status page – https://www.charlescountymd.gov/government/operating-schedules for any delays or closures that may affect the below facilities operations.

DAYTIME WARMING & COOLING CENTERS

The following public buildings are open during regular business hours for use by residents:

Charles County Department of Community Services

8190 Port Tobacco Rd, Port Tobacco, MD

(301) 934-9305 (Mon-Fri 9 am – 4 pm, closed on county government holidays)

Nanjemoy Community Center

4375 Port Tobacco Road, Nanjemoy, MD

(301) 934-9305 (Mon-Fri 9am – 4pm, closed on county government holidays)

Richard R. Clark Senior Center

1210 Charles Street, La Plata, MD

(301) 934-5423 (Mon-Fri 9 am – 4 pm, closed on county government holidays)

Charles County Public Library

Hours-Monday through Thursday 9am-8pm

Friday 1pm-5pm

Saturday 9am-5pm

Closed Sunday

La Plata Branch

2 Garrett Avenue, La Plata, MD

(301) 934-9001

P.D. Brown Memorial Branch

50 Village Street, Waldorf, MD

(301) 645-2864

Potomac Branch

325 Ruth B. Swann Drive, Indian Head, MD

(301) 375-7375

Waldorf West Branch

10405 O’Donnell Place, Waldorf, MD

(301) 645-1395

LifeStyles Center

10453 Theodore Green Blvd. White Plains, MD

301-609-9900 ext. 407 (Mon-Fri: 9:00am – 3pm, closed the 1st Tuesday of the month and on designated holidays)

AFTER-HOURS WARMING CENTER

Maryland Department of State Police La Plata Barracks H

9500 Mitchell Rd, La Plata, MD

(301) 392-1200

Maryland State Police will NOT house individuals at the Barracks, except:

When conditions exist that require intervention in health and well-being due to extreme circumstances. Citizens may remain in the barracks lobby no longer than 4 hours while the Duty Officer makes arrangements for transportation to an appropriate facility in Charles County.



Calvert Library (Main Branch)

850 Costley Way, Prince Frederick

410-535-0291

901 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick

410-535-7080

4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave., Chesapeake Beach

410-257-2554

104 Pushaw Station Road, Sunderland

410-257-6770

130 Auto Dr., Prince Frederick

410-414-8350

8120 Southern Maryland Blvd., Owings

410-257-2101

20 Appeal Lane, Lusby

410-586-1101

13920 H G Trueman Road, Lusby

410-326-5289

3819 Harbor Road, Chesapeake Beach

410-257-2411

County community centers and library locations throughout the county are available during regular operating hours for people who need a warm, dry place to take temporary refuge from the cold. Residents who need transportation to a warming center outside of regular public transportation operating hours should call the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 410-535-2800 to request transportation assistance. For medical emergencies, including signs of hypothermia , call 911.

The following locations are available 24/7:

Maryland State Police Barrack “U” Lobby

210 Main St., Prince Frederick

410-535-1400

210 Main St., Prince Frederick 410-535-1400 Calvert County Detention Center Lobby

325 Stafford Road, Prince Frederick

410-535-4300

Citizens are encouraged to reduce their risk of cold-related medical emergencies by limiting exposure to extreme cold as much as possible and wearing multiple layers of warm clothing. Symptoms of hypothermia include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, slurred speech, drowsiness and apparent exhaustion. If symptoms are detected, get the victim to a warm location and remove wet clothing. Focus on warming the center of the body first and give warm, non-alcoholic beverages if the victim is conscious. Get medical help immediately.