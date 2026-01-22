Card Skimming Device Discovered at Waldorf 7-Eleven

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after officers recovered a card skimming device attached to a point-of-sale terminal at the 7-Eleven on St. Ignatius Drive on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.
The device was an overlay skimmer, designed to fit over a legitimate card reader and closely mimic the original terminal while unlawfully capturing card information during transactions.
How to protect yourself:
- Before using a card reader or keypad, gently check it. If it appears loose, bulky, or unusual, do not use it and notify store staff.
- If you recently made purchases at this location, review your bank and credit card statements for any unauthorized charges.
- Report suspicious activity to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
Remaining alert and taking a few extra seconds at the register can help safeguard your personal and financial information.