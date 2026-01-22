Card Skimming Device Discovered at Waldorf 7-Eleven

January 22, 2026

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after officers recovered a card skimming device attached to a point-of-sale terminal at the 7-Eleven on St. Ignatius Drive on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

The device was an overlay skimmer, designed to fit over a legitimate card reader and closely mimic the original terminal while unlawfully capturing card information during transactions.

How to protect yourself:

  • Before using a card reader or keypad, gently check it. If it appears loose, bulky, or unusual, do not use it and notify store staff.
  • If you recently made purchases at this location, review your bank and credit card statements for any unauthorized charges.
  • Report suspicious activity to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Remaining alert and taking a few extra seconds at the register can help safeguard your personal and financial information.

This entry was posted on January 22, 2026 at 3:36 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.