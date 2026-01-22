Card Skimming Device Discovered at Waldorf 7-Eleven

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after officers recovered a card skimming device attached to a point-of-sale terminal at the 7-Eleven on St. Ignatius Drive on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

The device was an overlay skimmer, designed to fit over a legitimate card reader and closely mimic the original terminal while unlawfully capturing card information during transactions.

How to protect yourself:

Before using a card reader or keypad, gently check it. If it appears loose, bulky, or unusual, do not use it and notify store staff.

If you recently made purchases at this location, review your bank and credit card statements for any unauthorized charges.

Report suspicious activity to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Remaining alert and taking a few extra seconds at the register can help safeguard your personal and financial information.