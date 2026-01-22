Lexington Park Man Accused of Strangling Woman Outside Local Library

John Edward Clopper, 43, of Lexington Park, has been charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault following a reported incident on January 16, 2026, according to court documents filed in the District Court for St. Mary’s County.

The charges stem from allegations that Clopper confronted a woman outside the Lexington Park Library and strangled her during a heated exchange. Trooper Phelps of the Maryland State Police, Barrack T in Leonardtown, responded to a welfare check requested by the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office. When he arrived at the woman’s apartment, he reported observing visible injuries around her neck.

According to charging documents, the adult female victim told police that Clopper, her ex-boyfriend, had allegedly approached her in the parking lot of the library and said, “Nobody’s going to believe you b****, it is your word against mine,” before placing both hands around her neck and strangling her for what she estimated was around 60 seconds. She reported that she was unable to speak during the alleged assault due to restricted airflow and had to kick Clopper with her right foot to escape. As she retrieved her slipper, which had fallen off during the struggle, Clopper reportedly left the scene in his vehicle.

Visible injuries documented by police included an abrasion on the front of the woman’s neck and three abrasions on the left side, one of which reportedly resembled two fingerprints.

Clopper was located later that same day at his place of employment, Nicolletti’s Pizza, and was taken into custody without incident. He told officers he had gone to the library earlier that day to print documents but denied assaulting the woman.

He was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and has remained held without bond following a bail review hearing held on January 20, 2026. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 12, 2026, in St. Mary’s District Court.

Clopper is represented by the St. Mary’s County Public Defender’s Office.

