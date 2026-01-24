Southern Maryland Braces for Major Winter Storm: What You Need to Do Now

Southern Maryland is on track for a significant winter storm starting late Saturday and lasting into Monday — with heavy snow, sleet, freezing rain and Arctic cold that could keep temperatures below freezing for days after the storm passes. Officials have issued a Winter Storm Warning for our region, and neighboring jurisdictions including D.C. and Virginia have already declared states of emergency.

This isn’t just a bit of snow — the storm will bring a dangerous mix of accumulating snow, ice and prolonged freezing weather that could disrupt travel, damage power lines and leave snow and ice on roads and sidewalks for days.

Storm Timing (What’s Coming)

Snow likely starts Saturday night and becomes heavy early Sunday.

Sleet and freezing rain likely Sunday into Sunday night, especially in Southern Maryland.

Temperatures will stay in the 20s or lower before, during and after the storm.

What This Means for Southern Maryland

Even if snow totals are lower here than in northern parts of the state, the combination of snow, sleet and freezing rain will make roads and walkways slick and dangerous. Ice can form quickly and remain for days in below-freezing air.

Immediate Actions (Do These Before the Snow Hits)

1. Stock Up on Supplies

Don’t wait until shelves are empty. Make sure you have at least three days’ worth of:

Water (1 gallon per person, per day)

Non-perishable food and easy-to-prepare meals

Snacks and high-energy foods

Batteries, flashlights and a manual can opener

First-aid supplies and medications

Utilities may go out — prepare to be on your own for a time.

2. Prepare for Power Outages

Charge phones, tablets and power banks now.

Have warm blankets and winter clothing accessible.

If you use a generator, ensure it’s operated outdoors with proper ventilation.

3. Check Your Vehicle

Fill your gas tank.

Keep jumper cables, blankets, a shovel, ice scraper and extra warm clothes in your car.

Avoid travel unless absolutely necessary once the storm arrives.

4. Protect Your Home

Insulate exposed pipes — frozen pipes burst and cause big repair bills.

Close foundation vents and add storm windows or plastic sheeting.

Keep pets inside or ensure they have a warm, dry shelter.

5. Look Out for Others

Check on elderly neighbors and relatives.

Make sure pets and livestock have shelter and water that won’t freeze.

During the Storm

Stay off the roads — travel could be very dangerous or impossible at times.

Leave outside lights on if you lose power so crews can see your house.

Keep a small radio handy so you can get weather and emergency updates.

After the Storm

Don’t assume it’s safe to drive just because snow has stopped — black ice and packed snow can linger.

Clear walkways and driveways safely — use salt or sand to reduce slipping hazards.

Report downed power lines and tree damage to authorities immediately.

This storm could be one of the more impactful winter events in recent years for our region, and the bitter cold lingering afterward will keep snow and ice around longer than usual.

Stay safe. Stay informed. And don’t wait — prepare now.