St. Mary’s County Announces Closures and Service Changes Ahead of Winter Storm

St. Mary’s County is preparing for significant winter weather as a Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect from January 23 to January 24, followed by a Winter Storm Warning from January 24 through January 26.
Forecasts call for heavy mixed precipitation, including 5 to 10 inches of snow and sleet, with up to a quarter inch of ice possible. Officials warn the storm could lead to power outages, tree damage, near-zero visibility, and extremely hazardous travel, particularly impacting the Monday morning commute. Residents are strongly urged to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary to allow emergency responders and road crews to operate safely.
County Government Operations
Due to the anticipated conditions, St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) announced the following operational changes:
Saturday, January 24, 2026
The following will close at 5:00 p.m.:
- Department of Recreation & Parks programs and facilities
- County museums
- Wicomico Shores Golf Course
- All Recreation & Parks programs scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. or later will not be held. Affected rental groups and league coaches have been notified.
At this time, all other county services — including the St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) and the Animal Adoption & Resources Center — are expected to operate on normal schedules on Saturday.
Sunday, January 25, 2026
The following will be closed:
- Convenience Centers and St. Andrews Landfill
- Department of Recreation & Parks programs and facilities
- St. Mary’s Transit System (STS)
- St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption & Resources Center
- St. Mary’s County Libraries
- Recreation & Parks Facility Closures
The Recreation & Parks closure includes all facilities, parks, and programs, including:
- Leonard Hall, Margaret Brent, Hollywood, and Carver Recreation Centers
- Wellness & Aquatics Center
- Gymnastics Academy
- Great Mills Swimming Pool
- Wicomico Shores Golf Course and Riverview Restaurant
- Piney Point Lighthouse, St. Clement’s Island Museum, and The Old Jail Museum
- All athletic fields and park amenities
Recreation & Parks will remain closed all day Sunday, January 25. A decision regarding Monday, January 26 operations will be announced as the storm progresses.
NAS Patuxent River Advisory
Naval Air Station Patuxent River also issued an advisory ahead of Winter Storm Fern, with snow expected to begin Saturday afternoon. Forecasts currently estimate 3 to 6 inches of snow, with some models projecting up to 17 inches, followed by sleet on Sunday and freezing temperatures into Monday.
Base personnel are advised to coordinate with their chain of command to determine whether they are critical, non-critical, or mission-essential and to follow applicable reporting procedures. Operational updates will be shared through NAS Patuxent River’s official
acebook page, X account, and the AtHoc alert system.
Personnel with vehicles remaining on base during the storm are encouraged to park in groups to assist snow removal operations.
Weather Resources
Residents are encouraged to monitor conditions and report issues using the following resources:
- Road closures: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/RoadClosures
- Non-emergency issues (downed trees, etc.): www.stmaryscountymd.gov/SM311
- Power outages (SMECO): www.smeco.coop/Outages
- Preparedness information: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/Prepare
Further updates will be issued as conditions change.