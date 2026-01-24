St. Mary’s County Announces Closures and Service Changes Ahead of Winter Storm

St. Mary’s County is preparing for significant winter weather as a Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect from January 23 to January 24, followed by a Winter Storm Warning from January 24 through January 26.

Forecasts call for heavy mixed precipitation, including 5 to 10 inches of snow and sleet, with up to a quarter inch of ice possible. Officials warn the storm could lead to power outages, tree damage, near-zero visibility, and extremely hazardous travel, particularly impacting the Monday morning commute. Residents are strongly urged to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary to allow emergency responders and road crews to operate safely.

County Government Operations

Due to the anticipated conditions, St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) announced the following operational changes:

Saturday, January 24, 2026

The following will close at 5:00 p.m.:

Department of Recreation & Parks programs and facilities

County museums

Wicomico Shores Golf Course

All Recreation & Parks programs scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. or later will not be held. Affected rental groups and league coaches have been notified.

At this time, all other county services — including the St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) and the Animal Adoption & Resources Center — are expected to operate on normal schedules on Saturday.

Sunday, January 25, 2026

The following will be closed:

Convenience Centers and St. Andrews Landfill

Department of Recreation & Parks programs and facilities

St. Mary’s Transit System (STS)

St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption & Resources Center

St. Mary’s County Libraries

Recreation & Parks Facility Closures

The Recreation & Parks closure includes all facilities, parks, and programs, including:

The Recreation & Parks closure includes all facilities, parks, and programs, including: Leonard Hall, Margaret Brent, Hollywood, and Carver Recreation Centers

Wellness & Aquatics Center

Gymnastics Academy

Great Mills Swimming Pool

Wicomico Shores Golf Course and Riverview Restaurant

Piney Point Lighthouse, St. Clement’s Island Museum, and The Old Jail Museum

All athletic fields and park amenities

Recreation & Parks will remain closed all day Sunday, January 25. A decision regarding Monday, January 26 operations will be announced as the storm progresses.

NAS Patuxent River Advisory

Naval Air Station Patuxent River also issued an advisory ahead of Winter Storm Fern, with snow expected to begin Saturday afternoon. Forecasts currently estimate 3 to 6 inches of snow, with some models projecting up to 17 inches, followed by sleet on Sunday and freezing temperatures into Monday.

Base personnel are advised to coordinate with their chain of command to determine whether they are critical, non-critical, or mission-essential and to follow applicable reporting procedures. Operational updates will be shared through NAS Patuxent River’s official

acebook page, X account, and the AtHoc alert system.

Personnel with vehicles remaining on base during the storm are encouraged to park in groups to assist snow removal operations.

Weather Resources

Residents are encouraged to monitor conditions and report issues using the following resources:

Road closures: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/RoadClosures

Non-emergency issues (downed trees, etc.): www.stmaryscountymd.gov/SM311

Power outages (SMECO): www.smeco.coop/Outages

Preparedness information: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/Prepare

Further updates will be issued as conditions change.