NAS Patuxent River, Webster Outlying Field, and Navy Recreation Center Solomons Under Restricted Access

NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, MD.: Due to forecasted weather conditions, NAS Patuxent River has updated its operational status to Restricted Access for All but Mission Essential Personnel beginning 12:01 a.m. Sunday, January 25, 2026. This applies to NAS Patuxent River, Webster Outlying Field, and Navy Recreation Center Solomons.

The NAS Patuxent River Commissary and Navy Exchange will be closed Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026.

Mission Essential personnel must report to work as previously scheduled; these are personnel designated as those performing duties that are critical to the operations of security, emergency management, public safety, and other crucial operations. Non-Mission Essential personnel should not report to work.

Please continue to watch NAS Patuxent River social media feeds for updates to the base’s operational status.