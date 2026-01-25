UPDATE: State Fire Marshal Investigating House Fire in Waldorf, No Injuries Reported

UPDATE 1/25/2026: Firefighters from Charles and Prince George’s County are responding back to the residence at 7:45 a.m., due to multiple 911 callers reporting the house is on fire again.

Crews arrived on the scene and confirmed fire through the roof of the residence again and began making entry to extinguish the fire.

Firefighter remain on the scene as of 8:30 a.m., and reporting fire throughout the residence with multiple attack lines in place.

No injuries have been reported.

1/25/2026: On Sunday, January 25, 2026, firefighters from Charles and Prince George’s Counties responded to the 5000 block of Caroline Circle in Waldorf, for the reported house on fire.

Multiple 911 callers including calls from the homeowner, reported the house was on fire with an explosion heard.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a 1-story house with fire through the roof and confirmed all occupants were out and accounted for.

Crew extinguished the fire within 45 minutes.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal responded and are investigating the cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross was requested to respond due to the occupants being displaced.

No injuries were reported.