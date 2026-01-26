One Firefighter Injured After Firetruck Hits Ice, Loses Control and Strikes Pole in St. Mary’s County

On Sunday, January 25, 2026, at approximately 6:18 p.m., firefighters from Hollywood and Bay District Volunteer Fire Departments were dispatched to a residential fire alarm in Wildewood.

At 6:22 p.m., While responding to the scene with lights and sirens activated, Rescue Engine 92 hit ice causing the engine to lose control and strike a utility pole, before coming to a rest in the snow covered median.

Northbound Three Notch Road at Wildewood Parkway was completely closed for hours while crews and SMECO operated on the scene.

The operator of the fire engine and two firefighters on board denied injuries. One member was evaluated and transported for pre-cautionary reasons to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to investigate/handle the crash report.

Our First Responders ask all citizens to remain home as road conditions continue to worsen with freezing temperatures and ice causing additional hazards.

SMECO and our First Responders continue to operate county wide with fallen trees, power outages, car crashes and other calls of service.

ALERT: The Snow Emergency Plan remains in effect for all of Calvert, St, Mary’s and Charles County. Residents are strongly urged to stay off the roads to allow snow plows and emergency vehicles to operate safely. Current conditions make travel extremely dangerous, with limited visibility and slippery surfaces. Only travel if absolutely necessary and in an emergency.

Hermanville Road, Point Lookout Road at Villa Road, Wynne Road at Millers Wharf Road and Curleys Road have delays/or completely closed due to trees down/downed lines or fires from power lines @10:00 p.m. 1/25/2026

