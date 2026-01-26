St. Mary’s County Government Announces January 26th, 2026 Closure

There is a Winter Storm Warning currently in effect for St. Mary’s County, Maryland through 4 a.m. on Monday, January 26, 2026. Sleet and freezing rain are expected to continue through Sunday night, creating slippery and hazardous road conditions, with the potential for significant icing and dangerously cold wind chills continuing into the week.
Snow Emergency Plans remain in effect. Residents are urged to stay off the roads whenever possible to allow emergency vehicles and snow response crews to operate safely.
Due to anticipated inclement weather, St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) administrative offices will be closed on Monday, January 26, 2026. This closure includes:
- Circuit and District Courts
- Convenience Centers and the St. Andrews Landfill
- Department of Recreation & Parks programs, facilities, museums, and golf course
- Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler & Northern) with no home-delivered meals
- St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption & Resources Center
- St. Mary’s County Libraries
- St. Mary’s Transit System (STS)
- The Metropolitan Commission (MetCom) Administrative Offices
Community members are encouraged to use the following resources during severe weather:
- Check for local road closures at: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/RoadClosures
- Report non-emergency issues, such as downed trees via our 311 system at: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/SM311
- Report power outages to SMECO at: www.smeco.coop/Outages
Visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/Prepare for additional preparedness tips For more information on SMCG programs and operations, visit: www.stmaryscountymd.gov