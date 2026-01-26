St. Mary’s County Government Announces January 26th, 2026 Closure

There is a Winter Storm Warning currently in effect for St. Mary’s County, Maryland through 4 a.m. on Monday, January 26, 2026. Sleet and freezing rain are expected to continue through Sunday night, creating slippery and hazardous road conditions, with the potential for significant icing and dangerously cold wind chills continuing into the week.

Snow Emergency Plans remain in effect. Residents are urged to stay off the roads whenever possible to allow emergency vehicles and snow response crews to operate safely.

Due to anticipated inclement weather, St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) administrative offices will be closed on Monday, January 26, 2026. This closure includes:

Circuit and District Courts

Convenience Centers and the St. Andrews Landfill

Department of Recreation & Parks programs, facilities, museums, and golf course

Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler & Northern) with no home-delivered meals

St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption & Resources Center

St. Mary’s County Libraries

St. Mary’s Transit System (STS)

The Metropolitan Commission (MetCom) Administrative Offices

Community members are encouraged to use the following resources during severe weather:

Check for local road closures at: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/RoadClosures

Report non-emergency issues, such as downed trees via our 311 system at: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/SM311

Report power outages to SMECO at: www.smeco.coop/Outages

Visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/Prepare for additional preparedness tips For more information on SMCG programs and operations, visit: www.stmaryscountymd.gov