Southern Maryland Schools CLOSED on Monday, January 26, 2026 Due to Weather

ST. MARY’S COUNTY – All St. Mary’s County Public Schools and offices will be closed on Monday, January 26, 2026, with a Code 3 for employees. No employees should report to work. Administrative leave will be provided for twelve-month employees. Operations and Maintenance Emergency personnel will follow the established protocol. Thank you and stay safe.

CALVERT COUNTY – Calvert County Public Schools is closed on Monday, January 26, 2026. Buses will not run and students should not report to school. Childcare is closed and all afternoon/evening activities are canceled. Code Red for Staff: Non-emergency employees are not to report to work. All emergency personnel report as directed.

CHARLES COUNTY – Due to inclement weather conditions, all Charles County public schools and offices will be closed tomorrow, Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, on a Code Red. When a Code Red is called, only essential Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) staff report. All virtual professional development for tomorrow is canceled. CCPS will re-evaluate early tomorrow morning any necessary move to a Code Blue status for Monday. When schools are closed, there are no after-school or evening activities.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY – Monday, January 26, 2026 – CODE YELLOW – Schools are closed. All Offices are closed. Emergency personnel only must report to work. Educators will have a virtual self-directed professional day to complete end of quarter grade reporting, planning, and other professional duties.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY – 12:15 p.m., 1/25/26: Due to adverse weather and travel conditions, all Anne Arundel County Public Schools buildings will be closed on Monday, January 26. A Code Red is in effect for employees. Unit III Facilities, Operations, and Maintenance personnel must follow the terms of their negotiated agreement and report as required. Additional guidance regarding reporting requirements will be communicated to impacted employees.

NAS PATUXENT RIVER – Due to weather conditions, NAS Patuxent River will maintain its operational status of Restricted Access for All but Mission Essential Personnel Monday, January 26, 2026. This applies to NAS Patuxent River, Webster Outlying Field, and Navy Recreation Center Solomons. The NAS Patuxent River Child and Youth Programs, Commissary, and Navy Exchange will be closed Monday, January 26, 2026. Mission Essential personnel must report to work as previously scheduled; these are personnel designated as those performing duties that are critical to the operations of security, emergency management, public safety, and other crucial operations. Non-Mission Essential personnel should not report to work.