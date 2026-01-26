PGPD Investigating Non-Fatal Shooting Involving Tow Truck Company Employee

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Gun Crimes Unit is investigating a non-fatal shooting Wednesday night involving a tow truck company employee.

On January 21, 2026, at approximately 9:40 pm, officers responded to a shooting in the 4800 block of Addison Road in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights. Officers located a man in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. Preliminarily, his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The preliminary investigation suggests the man who had been shot approached two tow truck company employees in the parking lot. During an argument over a possible tow, the man sprayed both employees with OC spray. One of the employees then shot the man.

Gun Crimes Unit detectives are in consultation with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding this active investigation. At this time, no one has been charged in connection with the incident.

If you have information and would like to speak to a Gun Crimes Unit detective, please call 301-772-8960.

Anyone with information may also contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 26-0004046