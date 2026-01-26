NAS Patuxent River Operating under Restricted Access Due to Weather Monday, January 26, 2026

Due to weather conditions, NAS Patuxent River will maintain its operational status of Restricted Access for All but Mission Essential Personnel Monday, January 26, 2026. This applies to NAS Patuxent River, Webster Outlying Field, and Navy Recreation Center Solomons.

The NAS Patuxent River Child and Youth Programs, Commissary and Navy Exchange will be closed Monday, January 26, 2026.

Mission Essential personnel must report to work as previously scheduled; these are personnel designated as those performing duties that are critical to the operations of security, emergency management, public safety, and other crucial operations. Non-Mission Essential personnel should not report to work.

Please continue to watch NAS Patuxent River social media feeds for updates to the base’s operational status.