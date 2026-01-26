UPDATE: Woman Flown to Trauma Center After SUV Rear-Ends Snow Plow in Hollywood

On Monday, January 26, 2026, at approximately 12:01 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Southbound Three Notch Road at Airport View Drive in Hollywood, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment involving a snow plow.

Multiple 911 callers reported a vehicle struck a tractor snow plow head-on, with the operator of the tractor trapped inside.

Crews arrived on the scene within minutes of dispatch to confirm a rear end style collision between a BMW SUV and a John Deere Tractor, with Incident Command reporting the female was not trapped, but confined in the tractor and requested a medic due to her injuries.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and are investigating the motor vehicle collision. Preliminary investigation has Troopers placing the 2016 BMW X5 as the at fault vehicle with witnesses reporting the BMW struck the tractor from behind.

Emergency medical services have requested a helicopter for the operator of the tractor.

Southbound Three Notch Road is CLOSED at Airport View Drive – Expect delays.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 is responding to land at the St. Mary’s County Airport to transport the adult female to an area trauma center with injuries to the head.

