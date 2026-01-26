7-Year-Old Transported to Children’s Center After Sledding Accident in Waldorf

On Monday, January 26, 2026, at approximately 10:25 a.m., firefighters and emergency medical services responded to Christina Place in Waldorf, for the reported traumatic injuries.

911 callers reported a 7-year-old male was sledding, when he struck a heat pump and was now having difficulty moving.

Crews arrived on the scene and found the child was suffering injuries serious enough to consult with an area Children’s Center.

Upon completing a consultation, emergency medical services transported the child and his mother to the Children’s National Medical Center for further evaluation.

On Sunday, January 25, 2026, a 3-year-old male was transported to an area hospital after a sledding accident in White Plains. Fortunately, this patient suffered only minor injuries.



While we all love to enjoy our snow days and no school, First Responders remind all that while sledding can be fun, it’s not risk-free. Wearing a helmet, using a safe hill, staying seated and feet-first, and keeping sledding areas clear can help reduce injuries. A few precautions can mean the difference between a fun winter day and a trip to the emergency room.

Every winter, emergency rooms treat serious injuries from sledding accidents, many involving children and teens. The biggest risk comes from speed and lack of control. Sleds can reach high speeds in seconds, especially on icy or steep hills, making it difficult to steer or stop. Collisions with trees, fences, parked cars, other sledders or stationary objects can cause head injuries, broken bones, and internal trauma. Head injuries are among the most serious and often occur when sledders are not wearing helmets.

Choosing the right location matters. Hills that end near roads, parking lots, bodies of water, or wooded areas significantly increase the risk of serious injury. Sledding on icy surfaces may feel faster, but it greatly reduces control and increases the chance of severe falls or collisions.

Proper supervision is critical, especially for younger children. Young sledders may not recognize hazards, judge speed accurately, or react quickly enough to avoid danger. Riding headfirst, standing on sleds, or using makeshift sleds like trash can lids or inflatable devices increases the likelihood of serious injury.

Weather conditions also play a role. Poor visibility during snowfall or low light makes it harder to see obstacles and other sledders. Cold, wet clothing can lead to hypothermia, especially after repeated runs or extended outdoor time.