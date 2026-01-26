Southern Maryland Schools CLOSED on Tuesday, January 27, 2026

St. Mary’s County – All Schools and Offices are CLOSED on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 – Code 3 for staff. No employees should report to work. Administrative leave will be provided for twelve-month employees. Operations

Prince George’s County – Tuesday, January 27, 2026 – Thursday, January 29, 2026 | CODE YELLOW | Schools are closed. All Offices are closed. Emergency personnel only must report to work. Meal distribution will open…

Anne Arundel County – Due to ongoing adverse weather and travel conditions, all Anne Arundel County Public Schools buildings will be closed on Tuesday, January 27, and Wednesday, January 28. A Code Red is in effect for employees.

Charles County – Schools closed Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, Code Red – Due to inclement weather conditions, all Charles County public schools and offices will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. There is a Code Red for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) 12-month staff who follow the code system.

Calvert County – Calvert County Public Schools is closed on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. Buses will not run and students should not report to school. Childcare is closed and all afternoon/evening activities are canceled.

NAS Patuxent River – No Update Yet as of 4:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s County – After consultation with the local State Highway Administration, the Snow Emergency Plan for St. Mary’s County has been lifted on January 26, 2026 at 12:30 pm. Please continue to use caution while driving as some roads may still have snow and ice.

Ongoing Snow Response – The Department of Public Works & Transportation will continue snow response and recovery operations across the county. Residents are encouraged to report non-emergency concerns, including downed trees or storm-related damage, through the County’s 311 service at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/SM311 so crews can respond as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Sidewalk Snow & Ice Removal – Clear sidewalks are an important safety priority after a winter storm. The St. Mary’s County Sidewalk Snow Removal Ordinance requires property owners whose property borders a public sidewalk to clear snow and ice within 72 hours after a storm ends, or within 72 hours after snow or ice is deposited by a plow or vehicle. If snow or ice cannot be fully removed, owners must treat the sidewalk with sand, salt, or other de-icing materials to make it safe and passable. For everyone’s safety, residents and businesses are also reminded not to shovel snow or ice from sidewalks into roadways.