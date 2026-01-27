UPDATE: 43-Year-Old Waldorf Man Killed After Hit and Run; Police Seeking 1997-2005 Dark Blue Buick Regal

UPDATE 1/27/2026: On Monday, January 26, 2027, at 6:28 p.m., officers responded to the area of Gallery Place for the report of a body in the roadway.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle; the driver did not stay on the scene.

A preliminary investigation showed the pedestrian was crossing the southbound lanes of St. Charles Parkway near Gallery Place when he was struck.

The pedestrian, Glen Jermain Baker, age 43, of Waldorf, was pronounced deceased.

The striking vehicle is believed to be a dark blue Buick Regal, 1997-2005, and missing a passenger side mirror.

Members of the Traffic Operations Unit are investigating. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact PFC Walker at 301-609-3251.

The investigation is ongoing.

