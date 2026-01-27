Firefighter MAYDAY Results in Non-Life-Threatening Injury During Garage Fire in La Plata

On Monday, January 26, 2026, at approximately 6:32 p.m., firefighters from La Plata VFD and surrounding departments responded to the 7000 block of Hawthorne Road in La Plata, for the reported garage on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 1-story 10×20 garage with fire throughout.

During fire suppression operations, one member transmitted a MAYDAY, which was quickly cleared with the the firefighter being removed from the structure after a roof collapse, which resulted in non-life-threatening injuries. The firefighter was transported to the Charles Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

The fire was brought under control in a timely manner, preventing further extension to nearby structures. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is the 4th working fire within the past 3 days for our Charles County Volunteers.

The La Plata Volunteer Fire Department released the following update.

Our Department would like to thank all responding personnel and mutual aide companies for their professionalism and teamwork. Over the past several days, our members have operated under demanding conditions and continue to serve the community with dedication and resilience.

We ask the community to keep our injured firefighter and the members of our Department in your thoughts and prayers.”