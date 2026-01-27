No Injuries Reported After Furnace Causes House Fire in Hollywood

January 27, 2026

On Monday, January 26, 2026, at approximately 8:40 p.m., firefighters from Leonardtown, Hollywood, Bay District, Mechanicsville, and Seventh District responded to the 23900 block of McIntosh Road in Hollywood, for the reported house fire.

911 callers reported a furnace fire which was spreading to the walls, with the homeowner attempting to extinguish the fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from a 1-story residence and entered with an attack line to find an active fire on the first floor with extensions into the attic.

All searches were found to be negative with all occupants accounted for and able to escape without injury.

The fire marshal was contacted, however, the cause was determined to be accidental and caused by the furnace.

All photos courtesy of ScanMD.org


This entry was posted on January 27, 2026 at 10:12 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.