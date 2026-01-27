No Injuries Reported After Furnace Causes House Fire in Hollywood

On Monday, January 26, 2026, at approximately 8:40 p.m., firefighters from Leonardtown, Hollywood, Bay District, Mechanicsville, and Seventh District responded to the 23900 block of McIntosh Road in Hollywood, for the reported house fire.

911 callers reported a furnace fire which was spreading to the walls, with the homeowner attempting to extinguish the fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from a 1-story residence and entered with an attack line to find an active fire on the first floor with extensions into the attic.

All searches were found to be negative with all occupants accounted for and able to escape without injury.

The fire marshal was contacted, however, the cause was determined to be accidental and caused by the furnace.

All photos courtesy of ScanMD.org

