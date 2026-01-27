Southern Maryland Schools CLOSED on Wednesday, January 28, 2026

St. Mary’s County – All Schools and Offices are closed on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 – Code 3 for staff. No employees should report to work. Administrative leave will be provided for twelve-month employees. Operations

Prince George’s County – Closed Tuesday, January 27, 2026 – Thursday, January 29, 2026 | CODE YELLOW | Schools are closed. All Offices are closed. Emergency personnel only must report to work. Meal distribution will open…

Anne Arundel County – Due to ongoing adverse weather and travel conditions, all Anne Arundel County Public Schools buildings will be closed on Wednesday, January 28. A Code Red is in effect for employees.

Charles County – Schools closed Wednesday, January 28, 2026, Code Red – Due to inclement weather conditions, all Charles County public schools and offices will be closed Wednesday, January 28, 2026. There is a Code Red for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) 12-month staff who follow the code system.

Calvert County – Calvert County Public Schools is closed on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. Buses will not run and students should not report to school. Childcare is closed and all afternoon/evening activities are canceled.

NAS Patuxent River – NAS Patuxent River will continue normal operations Wednesday, January 28, 2026. This applies to NAS Patuxent River, Webster Outlying Field, and Navy Recreation Center Solomons.

While Public Works has cleared parking lots and other areas around base, refreezing is a concern as temperatures dip overnight, and personnel are reminded to exercise caution when navigating icy surfaces around buildings.

Building managers are asked to confirm building entry, exit, and emergency egress areas are clear. Contact the Public Works Department Duty Phone at (202) 439-7459 with any requests for ice removal.