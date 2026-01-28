Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad Regrets to Announce Death of Past Chief and Life Member John “Teddy” Lundstrom

The Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad Inc. regrets to announce the death of Past Chief and Life Member John “Teddy” Lundstrom. At the age of 81, Teddy passed away peacefully on January 25, 2026 after a brief battle with lung cancer with his wife and daughter by his side.

Teddy served our department for a total of 38 years holding many leadership positions. He initially joined in 1964, serving for 6 years before leaving the department to raise his family and begin a career with the Prince Georges County Fire Department in 1972. Teddy spent most of his career in the 5th Battalion serving the Oxon Hill, Allentown Road, and Silesia communities prior to becoming a Fire Investigator. He retired in 1992 with 20 years of service to the citizens of Prince Georges County.

After retirement Teddy reinstated his membership at the Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad Inc. He quickly became the top call runner in both Fire and EMS calls and was the top driver for many years. He was recognized by the membership as Firefighter of the Year in 1998 and again in 2013 when at the age of 70 he remained the department’s top call runner and driver. In addition to his commitment to answering emergency calls Teddy stepped into many leadership roles within our department.

Teddy served as EMS Lieutenant in 1994, EMS Captain 1995-1999, Fire Chief 2000-2001, Safety Officer 2002-2010, served on the Board of Directors from 2010-2016. Vice President in 2015-2016 and was inducted into the Southern Maryland Volunteer Fireman’s Association Hall of Fame in 2016.

Altogether he dedicated 58 years of his life to the Fire and EMS service, but he didn’t stop there. Teddy also served as a member of the Board of Directors to the Potomac Heights Mutual Homeowners Association looking out for the best interest of the community he resided in and dearly loved. In the small amount of spare time he had he also worked as a Bailiff to Judge Chappell at the Charles County Courthouse for 10 years after his retirement from the Prince Georges County Fire Department.

We have set a tentative date of February 7th for his service to be held at the Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad Inc. As we finalize the details of the service, we will release additional information.

We ask that everyone keep his family, friends, co-workers, and members of our department in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.