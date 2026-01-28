Leadership Southern Maryland Announces Selection of the LSM Emerging Leaders Program Class of 2026

The Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM) Board of Directors is pleased to introduce the 30 talented Southern Maryland professionals selected for the LSM Emerging Leaders Program (LEAP) Class of 2026.

From Calvert County –

Renee Arnold, Sponsored Programs Coordinator, University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science

Zanna Clayton, Settlement Officer, Eagle Title

Emma Donaldson, Assistant Director of Waterfront and Parks, Town of North Beach

Alan Hemming, Executive Director, Chesapeake Church

Stesha Meade, Risk Management Audit and BSA Supervisor, Cedar Point Federal Credit Union

Kaci Ranly, Registered Nurse Clinical Supervisor, Hospice of the Chesapeake

Kellie Smith, Director of Outpatient Rehab, CalvertHealth Medical Center

From Charles County –

Kenjeray Bennett, Associate, Baldwin, Briscoe, Steinmetz & Ohri, P.C.

Brandon Caywood, Program Protection Security Manager, Chief Technology and Strategic Operations (CTSO) Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD)

William “Billy” Hennessy, Technical Account Executive, inDirectIT

Anthony Johnson, Emergency Medical Technician, Charles County Department of Emergency Services

Charles Miles IV, Civil Engineer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC)

Ndegwa Sanford, Contact Center Manager, Cedar Point Federal Credit Union

Cassandra Stillwell, Branch Manager AVP, Shore United Bank

From St. Mary’s County –

Rebecca Burgess, Marketing and Public Relations Manager, CalvertHealth Medical Center

Kenneth Carter, Assistant IT Manager, Cedar Point Federal Credit Union

David “Ryan” Gallagher, Senior Systems Engineer, Precise Systems

Heidi Hayes, Office Administrator, Nine 30 Consulting

Ashley Hicks, Project Manager, KBR

Ericka Hill, Jr. Financial Analyst, KBR

Heidi Lybarger, HR Generalist, Nine 30 Consulting

Ashlee Pawlowski, Project Finance Supervisor, Precise Systems

Richard Plagge, Program Analyst, Eagle Systems, Inc.

Emese Raschka, Office Manager & Financial Support Specialist, Patuxent Presbyterian Church

Darah Schillinger, Professional Pathways Externship Coordinator, St. Mary’s College of Maryland

Richard Jake Tarr, Lead FMS Transportation Specialist, Naval Systems, Inc.

Natalie Wolfe, Mechanical and Project Engineer, The MIL Corporation

The following members of our 2026 LEAP cohort work in Southern Maryland while having residence outside the region:

From Anne Arundel County –

Julie Smith, Events Manager, Melwood, Inc.

CoraJo Tozzolo, Executive Assistant and Business Operations Specialist, Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort

From Prince George’s County –

Bruna Breen, Program Manager, Pure Play Every Day

The class convened for an opening Orientation Jan. 9. From January through June, they will strengthen their leadership acumen, deepen their understanding of community needs in Southern Maryland, and expand their professional networks. The experience will conclude with a closing retreat and graduation on June 12. LEAP provides a series of six “experiences,” to facilitate, foster, and refine individual leadership understanding and abilities via structured course curriculum focused on self-discovery, teamwork, and networking.

Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is an independent, educational leadership development organization designed to broaden the knowledge base of early, mid-career, and senior-level public and private sector professionals about the critical issues, challenges, and opportunities facing the region. Founded in 2008, LSM has graduated 575 regional leaders.