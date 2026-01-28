Huntingtown Native Serving with Navy fighter Squadron to Support Super Bowl LX Flyover

During the 2026 Super Bowl national anthem performance, members of four U.S. Navy tactical squadrons will conduct a unified flyover with members of the Air Force.

Lt. Cmdr. Dewayne Hooper, a native of Huntingtown, Maryland, is among those supporting the Feb. 8 flyover above Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The eight-aircraft flyover formation will include F/A-18 E/F Super Hornets and F-35C Lightning IIs from Naval Air Station Lemoore in California, F-15C Eagles from Fresno Air National Guard Base in California and B-1B Lancers from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota.

The “Stingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 113, the “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2 and the “Golden Dragons” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 192 will represent the Navy in the F/A-18, and the “Warhawks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 97 will represent the Navy in the F-35C.

Hooper serves as a naval flight officer assigned to VFA-2.



“I’ve been a big fan of the NFL since I was a young kid. Go Ravens!” Hooper said. “Being able to be a part of this flyover and seeing my two worlds collide really is a dream come true.”

Hooper attended Huntingtown High School and graduated in 2009. Additionally, Hooper earned a bachelor’s degree in applied physics from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2013.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Huntingtown.

“The people of Calvert County are hard-working folks with a strong work ethic and pride in a job well done,” Hooper said. “That was instilled in all of us from a young age and has carried on throughout my career.”

Hooper joined the Navy 12 years ago.

“Honestly, joining the Navy started as a way to go to school for free,” Hooper said. “But over the years, it has become a great opportunity to give back to my community and country as a whole.”

Naval aviation provides the Navy and our nation with a flexible, adaptable and lethal force to preserve peace, respond in crises and win decisively in combat. The U.S. Navy maintains and operates more than 2,000 aircraft to fulfill various mission sets in order to preserve the American way of life and ensure freedom, security and prosperity.

The F/A-18 Super Hornet is one of the most advanced aircraft in the world, according to Navy officials. The aircraft take off from and land aboard Navy aircraft carriers at sea and are capable of conducting air-to-air combat as well as striking targets on land.

Hooper serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

This year, the Navy is commemorating its contribution to the nation’s defense as the United States celebrates 250 years of independence.

According to Navy officials, for more than 250 years, the Navy has sailed the globe defending freedom and protecting prosperity.