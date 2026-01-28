Murder Suspect Captured in St. Mary’s County After Victim is Found Dead in Baltimore, and Believed to Have Been Killed in Anne Arundel County

On August 18, 2025, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Baltimore Police Officers responded to the 2700 block of Manokin Street in Baltimore for an unattended death. Upon their arrival, officers located 29-year-old Wilson Estuardo Marroquin Caceros suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was pronounced deceased by medics on scene.

An autopsy determined the manner of death to be homicide. Through investigative means, investigators with the Baltimore Police Department Homicide Unit developed a suspect, who was known to the victim.

During the investigation, Baltimore Police Department detectives identified an address in the 1600 block of Fullerton Road in Edgewater, Anne Arundel County, as a location where the victim and suspect were together on August 17, 2025. The Anne Arundel County Police Department Homicide Unit assisted the Baltimore Police Homicide Unit with a search and seizure warrant at the Fullerton Road address. Detectives determined the homicide occurred at the Fullerton Road location.

After consultation with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney, it was determined the Anne Arundel County Police Department would charge the suspect and the case would be prosecuted in Anne Arundel County.

On January 23, 2026, an arrest warrant was issued, charging 28-year-old Bryan Alberto Cazares of Beltsville, Maryland with First- and Second-Degree Murder along with multiple other charges. Detectives located Cazares in St. Mary’s County, Maryland and arrested him without incident.

Although an arrest has been made, detectives with the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact 410-222-4731. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.