Bryans Road Volunteers Rescue Dog Stuck at Bottom of Icy Hill

January 28, 2026

On Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at approximately 9:45 a.m., firefighters responded to Dakota Street in Bryans Road, for the reported animal rescue.

911 callers reported their dog was stuck on the ice and needed assistance.

Firefighters from the Bryans Road VFD responded and found the small dog at the bottom of a icy hill.

Two members were able to safely make their way down the hill and removed the dog and returned them to their owner.

This is the second animal rescue in Charles County within the past 24 hours.

All photos courtesy of the Bryans Road VFD.


