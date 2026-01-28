Calvert County Attorney Arrested After Allegedly Pointing Gun in Road Rage Incident Caught on Video

Liza Sue Castles, 59, a local attorney from Huntingtown, has been charged with first-degree assault and reckless endangerment following an alleged road rage incident in which she reportedly pointed a handgun at another driver, according to court documents filed in Calvert County District Court.

The charges stem from a January 21, 2026, encounter on the roadway. Deputies with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded around 5:30 p.m. to the area of Hollyberry Drive and Emmanuel Church Road after an adult female victim reported being threatened with a firearm during a traffic dispute.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told deputies she had been tailgated by a silver Mercedes C300 on Dares Beach Road. She said the vehicle passed her on the shoulder, then abruptly stopped in front of her, a maneuver commonly referred to as a “brake check.”

The driver then reportedly followed the victim as both vehicles continued onto Wilson Road and eventually Emmanuel Church Road in Huntingtown.



The victim stated the vehicle came to a stop in the roadway near 1015 Emmanuel Church Road. At that point, the driver allegedly pointed a black handgun out of the driver’s side window toward the victim. The victim captured the incident on her cellphone, and the footage was turned over to deputies.

Through the vehicle’s registration and comparison of the driver’s license photo with the video evidence, deputies identified the suspect as Liza Sue Castles. Law enforcement later confirmed Castles’ identity and residence at Queensberry Drive in Huntingtown.

Deputies obtained a search warrant and recovered a Ruger LCP II .380 handgun, along with a black leather holster and a loaded magazine, from just inside the front door of Castles’ residence. Castles reportedly confirmed ownership of the weapon during an interview with detectives. Records show she possesses a valid handgun permit.

Castles, who is employed at the Law Office of Liza Castle, was taken into custody and later released the same day on a $5,000 unsecured personal bond. She was ordered by the court not to contact or harass the victim in any manner.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 20, 2026, in Calvert District Court.

