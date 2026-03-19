UPDATE: Grand Jury Indicts Calvert County Attorney in Road Rage Gun Case

UPDATE 3/19/2026: Liza Sue Castles, 59, of Huntingtown, has been formally indicted by a Calvert County grand jury on charges of first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, and second-degree assault in connection with the previously reported road rage incident on January 21, 2026, according to court records.

The indictment, filed on March 16, 2026, moves the case from District Court to the Circuit Court for Calvert County following review by the State’s Attorney’s Office. Assistant State’s Attorney Lee Ann Bell has entered an appearance on behalf of the State.

According to the indictment, Castles is alleged to have assaulted an adult female victim and used a firearm during the incident. The charges stem from the same alleged roadway encounter previously reported involving a handgun being pointed during a traffic dispute.

Court records show that attorney Thomas F. Matthews entered his appearance as defense counsel on March 18, 2026. The defense has also filed multiple motions, including a motion to suppress evidence, a request for discovery and inspection, and a demand for a speedy trial.

A docket entry further shows that upon presentation of the indictment, a judge ordered that a bench warrant be issued for Castles, with no bond set at that stage.

Additional court scheduling records indicate that previously set hearings—including the initial appearance scheduled for April 6, 2026, as well as pre-trial, plea, and jury trial dates through September 2026—have been cancelled or vacated. The case remains open and pending in the Circuit Court for Calvert County.

1/28/2026: Liza Sue Castles, 59, a local attorney from Huntingtown, has been charged with first-degree assault and reckless endangerment following an alleged road rage incident in which she reportedly pointed a handgun at another driver, according to court documents filed in Calvert County District Court.

The charges stem from a January 21, 2026, encounter on the roadway. Deputies with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded around 5:30 p.m. to the area of Hollyberry Drive and Emmanuel Church Road after an adult female victim reported being threatened with a firearm during a traffic dispute.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told deputies she had been tailgated by a silver Mercedes C300 on Dares Beach Road. She said the vehicle passed her on the shoulder, then abruptly stopped in front of her, a maneuver commonly referred to as a “brake check.”

The driver then reportedly followed the victim as both vehicles continued onto Wilson Road and eventually Emmanuel Church Road in Huntingtown.

The victim stated the vehicle came to a stop in the roadway near 1015 Emmanuel Church Road. At that point, the driver allegedly pointed a black handgun out of the driver’s side window toward the victim. The victim captured the incident on her cellphone, and the footage was turned over to deputies.

Through the vehicle’s registration and comparison of the driver’s license photo with the video evidence, deputies identified the suspect as Liza Sue Castles. Law enforcement later confirmed Castles’ identity and residence at Queensberry Drive in Huntingtown.

Deputies obtained a search warrant and recovered a Ruger LCP II .380 handgun, along with a black leather holster and a loaded magazine, from just inside the front door of Castles’ residence. Castles reportedly confirmed ownership of the weapon during an interview with detectives. Records show she possesses a valid handgun permit.

Castles, who is employed at the Law Office of Liza Castle, was taken into custody and later released the same day on a $5,000 unsecured personal bond. She was ordered by the court not to contact or harass the victim in any manner.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 20, 2026, in Calvert District Court.

