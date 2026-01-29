What Residents and Businesses Must Do After a Snowstorm in St. Mary’s County

After a snowstorm, residents and business owners in St. Mary’s County have clear legal responsibilities when it comes to snow and ice removal. County law spells out who is responsible, what must be cleared, and how quickly it must be done — and there are penalties for ignoring it.
What Must Be Cleared
Property owners are required to remove snow, ice, and other frozen precipitation from:
- Public sidewalks adjacent to their property
- The entire width of the sidewalk
- Driveway entrances, curb cuts, and ramps, including ADA-accessible areas
- If snow cannot be fully removed, owners must apply salt, sand, abrasives, or de-icing chemicals to make the sidewalk safe for pedestrian travel
When It Must Be Done
- Snow and ice must be cleared within 36 hours after the precipitation ends.
- That 36-hour clock also applies if a snowplow deposits snow back onto a sidewalk after plowing operations. The adjacent property owner is still responsible for clearing it again
- There are no automatic exemptions for weekends, holidays, or business hours.
Who Is Responsible
The responsibility falls on the owner of record of the property, as listed with the State Department of Assessments and Taxation. This applies to:
- Homeowners
- Landlords
- Commercial property owners
- Businesses
- Tenants may shovel as a courtesy, but legal responsibility remains with the property owner unless a private agreement says otherwise.
What You Cannot Do
County law strictly prohibits:
- Shoveling, plowing, or blowing snow into public streets
- Depositing snow onto public sidewalks, crosswalks, transit stops, or other public property
- Pushing snow into the roadway is illegal — even if it seems convenient
What Happens If You Don’t Comply
If snow or ice is not removed as required, the County may step in and clear it. When that happens:
- The property owner is billed for the cost of removal
- Additional civil penalties may apply under Maryland law
- The ordinance also makes clear that a violation does not automatically equal negligence in a civil injury case, but enforcement and fines are still very real
Why It Matters
Uncleared sidewalks create hazards for:
- Pedestrians
- Schoolchildren
- Seniors
- People with disabilities
- Emergency responders
The ordinance exists to protect public safety and accessibility, not convenience.
Bottom Line
After a snowstorm in St. Mary’s County:
- Clear adjacent sidewalks completely
- Do it within 36 hours
- Don’t push snow into the street
- Use salt or abrasives if ice remains
Ignoring the rules can cost you — and create unnecessary danger for others.