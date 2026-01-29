What Residents and Businesses Must Do After a Snowstorm in St. Mary’s County

After a snowstorm, residents and business owners in St. Mary’s County have clear legal responsibilities when it comes to snow and ice removal. County law spells out who is responsible, what must be cleared, and how quickly it must be done — and there are penalties for ignoring it.

What Must Be Cleared

Property owners are required to remove snow, ice, and other frozen precipitation from:

Public sidewalks adjacent to their property

The entire width of the sidewalk

Driveway entrances, curb cuts, and ramps, including ADA-accessible areas

If snow cannot be fully removed, owners must apply salt, sand, abrasives, or de-icing chemicals to make the sidewalk safe for pedestrian travel

When It Must Be Done

Snow and ice must be cleared within 36 hours after the precipitation ends.

That 36-hour clock also applies if a snowplow deposits snow back onto a sidewalk after plowing operations. The adjacent property owner is still responsible for clearing it again

There are no automatic exemptions for weekends, holidays, or business hours.

Who Is Responsible

The responsibility falls on the owner of record of the property, as listed with the State Department of Assessments and Taxation. This applies to:

Homeowners

Landlords

Commercial property owners

Businesses

Tenants may shovel as a courtesy, but legal responsibility remains with the property owner unless a private agreement says otherwise.

What You Cannot Do

County law strictly prohibits:

Shoveling, plowing, or blowing snow into public streets

Depositing snow onto public sidewalks, crosswalks, transit stops, or other public property

Pushing snow into the roadway is illegal — even if it seems convenient

What Happens If You Don’t Comply

If snow or ice is not removed as required, the County may step in and clear it. When that happens:

The property owner is billed for the cost of removal

Additional civil penalties may apply under Maryland law

The ordinance also makes clear that a violation does not automatically equal negligence in a civil injury case, but enforcement and fines are still very real

Why It Matters

Uncleared sidewalks create hazards for:

Pedestrians

Schoolchildren

Seniors

People with disabilities

Emergency responders

The ordinance exists to protect public safety and accessibility, not convenience.

Bottom Line

After a snowstorm in St. Mary’s County:

Clear adjacent sidewalks completely

Do it within 36 hours

Don’t push snow into the street

Use salt or abrasives if ice remains

Ignoring the rules can cost you — and create unnecessary danger for others.

