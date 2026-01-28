St. Mary’s and Charles County Schools CLOSED – Calvert Opening on 2 Hour Delay for January 29th, 2026

St. Mary’s County – Schools Closed – Code 4 for Staff – January 29, 2026

Prince George’s County – Thursday, January 29 and Friday, January 30, 2026 | CODE YELLOW | Schools are closed. All Offices are closed. Emergency personnel only must report to work. Meal distribution will open…

Anne Arundel County – Due to continuing adverse weather and travel conditions, including ongoing work at school sites, impassable side streets and inaccessible bus stops in some areas, all AACPS schools will operate virtually on Thursday, January 29, and Friday, January 30. Students will engage in real-time virtual instruction with their teachers. Schools will begin instruction at 9 or 9:15 a.m., as listed on schedules that can be found at www.aacps.org/studentschedules or www.aacps.org/stayconnected.

Charles County – The Semester Break day for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) teachers and staff has been rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 29. Students will not attend school on Jan. 29, and there will be no CCPS after-school or evening activities on Jan. 29.

Calvert County – Calvert County Public Schools will be opening on a 2-hour delay on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

NAS Patuxent River – NAS Patuxent River will continue normal operations. This applies to NAS Patuxent River, Webster Outlying Field, and Navy Recreation Center Solomons.