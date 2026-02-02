Two Arrested After Leading Calvert Police on High Speed Chase in Stolen Vehicle

A man and woman from Glen Burnie are facing multiple criminal charges following a January 26, 2026 incident involving a stolen vehicle, a police pursuit, and the alleged discovery of drugs and paraphernalia in Calvert County, according to court documents.

Jeffrey Paul Voiers, 41, and Joclynn Madisynn Tamar Jay, 21, both of Glen Burnie, were taken into custody by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office after deputies located and stopped a 2018 red Toyota Corolla that had been reported stolen out of Anne Arundel County.

Deputy First Class Huy of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported that a tag reader alerted authorities to the stolen vehicle traveling southbound on Route 4. Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver, later identified as Voiers, allegedly failed to pull over and continued at high speed, weaving between lanes.

Deputies noted the vehicle was “traveling above the posted speed limit” and observed “both occupants continuously moving around,” raising concerns about their intentions and prompting a decision to terminate the pursuit for public safety reasons.

Shortly after, the vehicle was located again in the area of Skinners Turn Road, where it turned onto a dead-end. According to DFC Huy, the vehicle “became disabled at the end of the road,” and the male driver immediately exited the car and fled on foot. He was apprehended shortly thereafter by deputies. The female passenger remained in the vehicle and was detained without incident.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies located “numerous smoking devices throughout the vehicle,” which they described as “commonly used to ingest controlled dangerous substances such as crack cocaine.” Some of the devices were reportedly burnt, contained copper mesh, and had visible white powder residue.

Deputies conducted a search of Jay’s person and located “two suboxone strips inside a marijuana package in her jacket pocket.” Jay was read her Miranda rights and agreed to speak with deputies. In her statement, she told law enforcement, “I didn’t know we were in Calvert County.” She added that she “told [Voiers] to stop several times.”

Jay is charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance not cannabis, under Maryland Criminal Law §5-601(a)(1). She was released on her own recognizance on January 27, 2026. A court date is scheduled for March 13, 2026, in Calvert District Court.

Voiers faces a more extensive set of charges. According to court documents, he is charged with:

Felony theft between $1,500 and under $25,000

Kidnapping

Unauthorized taking of a motor vehicle

Possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

The kidnapping charge stems from Voiers allegedly refusing to stop the vehicle despite Jay’s repeated requests. He waived his right to an attorney during his initial appearance and is currently represented by the Calvert County Public Defender’s Office. Court records indicate that Voiers was held without bond following a bail review hearing on January 28, 2026, before Judge Robyn Riddle.

During his initial appearance, it was noted that Voiers had prior convictions, pending cases, and was on probation or parole. He also has a history of failures to appear, which contributed to the decision to deny bond.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 26, 2026, at the Calvert District Court.