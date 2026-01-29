Indian Head House Destroyed, One Firefighter Injured and Homeowner Burned; Ice Hampers First Responders Response

On Thursday, January 29, 2026, at approximately 4:00 a.m., firefighters from the Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments responded to 5450 Powerline Place in Indian Head, for the reported house on fire.

911 callers reported the house was on fire with all occupants attempting to evacuate. Within 5 minutes of the initial 911 call, the caller called back confirming all occupants had evacuated.

First arriving units arrived around 4:12 a.m., and found fire showing from the 2-story home and requested working fire upgrade, a Brush Fire Task Force and Working Incident assignment.

Firefighters advised due to the long driveway and heavy ice conditions on the road, the house was inaccessible and had to use brush trucks, UTVs and ATV’s to bring equipment, and personnel to the home, with the fire being contained using Brush trucks.

The home was completely destroyed. The State Fire Marshal continues to investigate the cause of the fire, with the area of origin being the living room.

The occupant was alerted to the smell of smoke in the home and upon investigating, discovered the fire. While getting out of the home, the homeowner sustained burns to the hands and were transported by ambulance.

One firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries on the scena after slipping and falling on ice. They were transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

The estimated loss of structure and contents is valued over $300,000.00

Crews operated on the scene for over 4 hours.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the single occupant and their pets.

