One Displaced After Bryans Road House Fire, No Injuries Reported and Fire Remains Under Investigation

On Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at approximately 10:20 p.m., firefighters from the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments responded to the 6700 block of McCormick Drive in Bryans Road, for the reported garage on fire.

Multiple 911 callers reported fire showing from the attached garage with all occupants accounted for and out of the home.

45 firefighters responded with first arriving units reporting a two-story residence with the attached garage on fire.

Crews deployed multiple attack lines and found fire throughout the garage with extensions to the first and second floors, and controlled the fire within 30 minutes, with units operating on the scene for over 2 hours.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The estimated loss of structure and contents is valued over $250,000.00

The fire was discovered by a neighbor who was able to alert the homeowner. The homeowner was then able to escape without injuries. The owner of the home was displaced as a result of the fire.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Office of the State Fire Marshal – Southern Region at 410-414-3615.

All photos courtesy of the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department.

