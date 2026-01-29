Diana Lynn Reuss, of Lexington Park, MD passed away at her home in Lexington Park, MD with her loving family at her side.

She was born on September 26, 1955 in Limestone, ME to the late Thomas Halderman and Joan (nee: Winrow) Halderman.

Diana met the love of her life while working at Marine Corps Base Quanitco, VA, whom she married on December 30, 1978. Together they celebrated over 47 wonderful years of marriage and many blessings that include, two children and two grandchildren. As a Marine wife, Diana lived a life defined by courage, sacrifice, and unwavering loyalty. She carried the weight of long separations and frequent moves with grace, resilience and love.

Over a lifetime, Diana enjoyed activities such as cooking, sewing, playing tennis, paddling outrigger canoes and traveling the world with her family. Some favorite adventures include time in Hawaii, Okinawa, Liverpool, Paris — and wherever the Marine Corps sent her family. One of the greatest gifts she cherished was her group of extraordinary friends.

Diana is survived by her loving husband, Greg, daughter, Sarah Noelani Perry (Phillip), granddaughter, Emma Malia Fitzpatrick, grandson, Matthew Conrad Perry; brothers, Rick Halderman (Lynda) and Bob Halderman (Lauren); and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her beloved son, Paul Thomas Reuss and brother, Don Halderman.

All services will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldsfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.