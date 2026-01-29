Karleen Marie Cogswell, of Solomon’s, Maryland, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2026, at the age of 84. She was born on November 3, 1941, to Karl and Marie Fenske.

Karleen worked for a time as a corporate secretary, but the roles she cherished most were those of devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Family was always at the center of her life, and she took great joy in caring for and spending time with those she loved.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Marie Fenske, her sister, Mary Jane Grammer, and by her beloved husband, Robert “Bob” Vincent Cogswell.

Karleen is survived by her sons, Garn Thomas Godwin IV (Gloria “Lynn”) of Aquasco, Maryland, and Kevin Karl Godwin (Angel) of Pylesville, Maryland; her daughter, Kimberly Ann Clark (William) of Upper Marlboro, Maryland; and her brother, Karl Fenske. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Garn Thomas Godwin V, Austin Godwin, Kara Godwin, Alexander Godwin, Kaitlin Godwin, Aaron Godwin, Gabriel Godwin, and Grace Godwin; as well as her cherished great-grandchild, Garn Thomas Godwin VI.

Karleen enjoyed reading, shopping, traveling, swimming, fishing, and, most of all, spending time with her family. Her warmth, kindness, and quiet strength will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, located at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com .

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.