Christina “Chris” Ruth Roberts, of La Plata, Maryland, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on January 21, 2026, in Leonardtown, Maryland. She was born on December 7, 1951, in Washington, D.C., to the late William and Mary McKay Bjurstrom.

Chris met and married David on September 14, 1979. She was of the Catholic faith and was a loving wife and mother to her boys.

She is survived by her loving sons, Mathew D. Roberts and his wife Krissy and their three children, Anthony J. Roberts his wife Tara and her cherished grandson Chase Anthony Roberts; her stepson, Brian Roberts and his wife Holly and their two children; and her stepdaughter, Kelly Archer and her three children. She is also survived by her sister, Marabeth Ebel, and her brothers, Dexter Bjurstrom and Bernie Bjurstrom.

Chris will be remembered for her devotion to her family and the love she shared with all who knew her.

On Thursday, February 5, 2026, the family will receive friends for visitation from 5:00pm to 7:00pm with prayers beginning at 7:00pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Rd. Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. At 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 6, 2026, a funeral service will be held at Brinsfield Funeral Home, followed by interment at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Rd, Waldorf, MD.

