Margaret Elizabeth (Shank) Jarboe, age 89, of St. Mary’s City, Maryland, passed away on January 25, 2026. She was born in Riverdale, Maryland on August 14, 1936, the first child of Ruth Mary and Hughes Shank. Margaret spent her childhood in Riverdale with her parents, younger brother David Shank, and devoted aunt and uncle, Elizabeth & James Shank. Margaret attended college at the University of Maryland, where she met and married the love of her life, James Patrick Jarboe. The couple moved to Baltimore to complete Pat’s medical internship and then to St. Mary’s County where they set up their home. Margaret and Pat had six children, Karen Mumbert (Don), Barbara Brunner (Bob), Christopher Scott Jarboe, Kathleen Cantwell (Chris), Thomas Jarboe (Shannon), and Jessica Crandall (Fred). Margaret was blessed with 17 grandchildren: David Mumbert (Kate), Rachel Faruque (Imraan), Daniel Mumbert (Felicia), Hannah Mumbert, Kelly Schmidt (Allen), Ash Brunner, Camden Cantwell (Leah), Kent Cantwell (Heather), Corene Reese (Zach), Curtis Cantwell, Nick Jarboe, Christian Jarboe (Kate), Luke Jarboe, Alec Crandall (McKenzie), Elizabeth Crandall, Matthew Crandall, Lauren Crandall, and 7 great-grandchildren.

Margaret was pre-deceased by her husband, Pat Jarboe, and her son Christopher Scott Jarboe.

Margaret & Pat lived most of their 53-year marriage on the St. Mary’s River. Margaret made their home a central part of the neighborhood, where children came to play and stay for meals and overnight. Margaret used her time raising children, supporting her church family at Church of the Ascension, and volunteering for various county groups including Little Flower School, Birthright of Southern Maryland, Three Oaks, Hospice, and Historic St. Mary’s City. Margaret also worked at Pat’s office doing the necessary and frustrating duty of processing health insurance for patients. In their free time, Margaret and Pat enjoyed getting together with friends and boating on the Maggie Fast-step.

Margaret was a great lover of music, attending concerts whenever possible and singing in the church choir for many years. She is remembered with love by family and friends for her humble nature, love of God, and compassionate heart. She was the great pray-er of our family, carrying her children’s and grandchildren’s concerns to our Lord & Savior. We are grateful to all of the caretakers who have supported Margaret and her family in the last few years with such love and care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church of the Ascension (21641 Great Mills Rd, Lexington Park, MD 20653) or the Cosmic Symphony (P.O. Box 1323 California, MD 20619, https://cosmicsymphony.org).

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 29, 2026 from 4pm to 6pm with a Prayer Service at 5:30pm celebrated by Rev. Greg Sylar at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. The funeral is planned for Friday, January 30, 2026 at 11am at the Church of the Ascension in Lexington Park, MD. Interment will be private at St. James Cemetery.

