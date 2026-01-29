Daniel Wayne Grover, Sr., age 43, of Lusby, Maryland, passed away on January 18, 2026, at his residence. He was born on May 19, 1982, in Prince Frederick, Maryland, to Vickie Grover and Jeffery K. Grover, Sr.

Daniel was the beloved life partner of Shannon Agambar. He attended Patuxent High School and later built a career as an auto mechanic with D&R Automotive. Known for his hardworking nature and dedication to his family, Daniel took great pride in providing for and caring for those he loved.

In addition to his partner, Daniel is survived by his father, Jeffery K. Grover, Sr. of Lusby, MD; his mother, Vickie Grover-Morgan of Lusby, MD; and his stepfather, Donald Robey of Lusby, MD. He was a devoted father to Daniel Grover, Jr. of Baltimore, MD; Dalanie Agambar-Grover, Destiny Grover, and Donovan Grover, all of Lusby, MD. He is also survived by his sisters, Tiffany E. Grover and Dina L. Grover, both of Lusby, MD.

Daniel will be fondly remembered by his aunts and uncles, Linda Bowling, Sandy Thiess, Janice Craft, and Steve Simmons; as well as his many nieces and nephews: Kayla Morgan, Kerra Goelling, Jeffery Grover III, Bradley Allen, Kaitlyn Miller, Kayden Riddile, Kaleb Riddile, Tristin Mahar, and Tyler Mahar.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffery K. Grover, Jr., and by his aunts and uncle, Sherry Parker, Patricia Simmons, and Dennis Simmons.