Weda Anne Cochran went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at the age of 84. She is lovingly remembered by her son Mark Anderson and his wife Karen of Severna Park, MD, and her daughter Stephanie Cochran and her husband William of Fulton, MD.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Vesta and Corbett Cochran; her brothers, Bill and Paul Cochran; her sister, Fairy “Bea” Large; and her longtime husband, Willie Roger (WR) Anderson.

She was proud of her family and Appalachian heritage – a true country girl and a coal miner’s daughter. She also leaves behind her sisters and brother-in-law, Sue Counts of Groveport, Ohio, and Linda and Steve Fox of Haymarket, VA.

Weda was born in Bartlick, Virginia, on September 28, 1941. She graduated from Haysi High School in 1959. On December 19 of that year, Weda married WR. They spent the next 47 years building a life together. They lived in both Maryland and Virginia, but eventually built a home in Owings, MD, near the Chesapeake Bay.

Weda enjoyed music of all kinds and had a beautiful singing voice. She sang in school, for her family, and in the church choir. She always had a beautifully landscaped yard, including flowers, herbs, and vegetable gardens. She and WR also had a fruit orchard on their property, including 55 apple trees, peach and pear trees, and lots of strawberries. Weda had a great sense of style and also maintained a lovely home. She never passed up a furniture store or consignment shop, as she was always on the hunt for a complementary piece for one of her collections of furniture, rugs, art, and books.

Though blind in one eye, Weda had perfect vision in her soul. She saw with clarity the saving grace of her Lord and Savior and led many in her family to also walk in the light of His redeeming love. Her faith was her true sight. One of her favorite Bible verses, which she quoted from memory, was John 14:2-3. “In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also.”

A private graveside service will be at noon on Thursday, January 22, at Southern Memorial Gardens in Dunkirk, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association for the continued research of Alzheimer’s and Dementia at alz.org.