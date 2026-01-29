Kenneth Robert “Kenny” Langley, Sr., 66, of Lusby, Maryland, passed away on January 18, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

Born on June 21, 1959, in Prince Frederick, Maryland, Kenny was the beloved son of the late Shirley McKenzie Langley and the late Robert L. Langley. He was a graduate of Calvert High School, Class of 1977.

Throughout his life, Kenny was known for his strong work ethic and versatility. He worked as a carpenter, a waterman, and later as a Housing Inspector for the District of Columbia. No matter the role, he approached his work with dedication and skill.

Kenny found his greatest joy on the water. He loved fishing and boating, spending time in Solomons, and traveling whenever he could. Aruba held a special place in his heart and was a destination he truly cherished. Above all, Kenny enjoyed spending time with family and friends, sharing laughter and stories along the way.

He is survived by his loving children, Jessica Davidson of Prince Frederick, Maryland, and Kenneth R. “Sonny” Langley, Jr. of St. Leonard, Maryland; two grandchildren, Jadon Patrick Preston and Sonny Ray Langley, who will forever carry his memory in their hearts.

Kenny will be remembered for his love of life, his connection to the water, and the many lives he touched.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.