Michael David Brown, 83, of Prince Frederick passed away on January 20, 2026. He was born on April 13, 1942, to Roger and Anna Brown. Michael was born and raised in Baltimore and graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in 1960. On March 9, 1963, he married Carole Schaeffer, his childhood sweetheart. They were long-time residents of both Severna Park and Prince Frederick. Michael spent his career in defense of the United States, serving in the Air Force for five years, where he worked as a staff sergeant, and the Navy for 30 years where he worked as civilian department head. Michael enjoyed staying busy around his home, whether tending to the lawn on his riding mower, or working on projects and repairs. He also loved crafting with his 3D printer, shooting at his backyard target and watching British procedurals.

Michael is survived by his wife Carole Brown, children David Brown (Cindy) of Prince Frederick, Robert Brown (Sharon) of Severna Park and Julie Sawyer (Eric) of Moscow, Idaho and grandchildren Amanda Brown, Michael Brown, Christopher Brown, Hank Sawyer and Maggie Sawyer. He was preceded in death by his parents Roger and Anna Brown.