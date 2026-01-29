Eleanor Louise Howell “Sissy”

Sister of three. Mother of two. Grandmother of seven. Great-grandmother of 15. Great-great grandmother of two. Numerous nieces and nephews.

LOVE OF FAMILY: THIS DEFINED HER

“Sissy” as she was affectionately known, was born in Washington, D.C. to Eleanor (Workman) Dennison and John Russell Dennison on March 23, 1928. She was baptized into the Catholic faith on May 6, 1928 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Washington, D.C. and remained a devout Catholic her entire life. Although raised in Capitol Heights, MD, she spent much of her formative years with her Grandmother Workman in Washington, D.C. attending St. Gabriel’s Catholic School and graduating from St. Cecilia’s High School where she was editor of the school newspaper during her senior year.

February 1, 1947, she married George Frederick Howell. In 1954, “Freddie” completed the construction of their first and only house across the street from her parents in Capitol Heights, MD where they raised their daughters, Linda and Nancy. That same year, Sissy began her 38-year federal career with the Department of Health, Education and Welfare. Sissy and Freddie were married for 38 years, until Freddie’s death in August 1985.

In addition to her husband, Freddie, she was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Dorothy and Dolores, son-in-law Ernest Vermillion and nephew “Jamie.”

Sissy leaves behind her sister Judy, daughters Linda and Nancy, grandchildren William, Christine, Christopher, Thomas, Jennifer, Daniel and Kenneth.

Great grandchildren: William, Timothy, Sierra, Alyssa, Jenna, Natalie, Alyssa, Matthew, Cameron, Charlotte, Maxwell, Addison, Taylor, Andrew and Olivia. Great-great grandchildren: Preston and Amelia.

Beloved nieces and nephews: Michael, Kathleen, Richard, James, Dawn and Karen. Special in-laws: Martha, Justine, Angela, Thomas, Jennifer, Katie, Katlyn and Ashley.

Sissy will be remembered for her participation in family gatherings providing her prized potato salad, chocolate chip cookies and “Christmas tree” cookies. We are so grateful for her longevity and all the memories over the years. She will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s or the charity of your choice.