Mason Ronald Cullember, 19, passed away January 24, 2026. He was born on May 17, 2006, in Prince Frederick to Ronald Dwight Jr. and Beth Ann (Kreitzburg) Cullember. Mason grew up in Owings and attended Windy Hill Elementary and Windy Hill Middle School and graduated from Northern High School in 2024. He was currently a sophomore at the College of Southern Maryland, where he was studying communications. Mason loved movies, music and being around the people that loved him. He enjoyed going to the movies and having his friends over for movie nights at the house. He also enjoyed karaoke, bowling with his family and camping every summer. Mason was a pure soul who always put the feelings of others ahead of his own. His kindness to everyone will be remembered fondly.

Mason is survived by his parents Ron and Beth Cullember, his brother Logan Cullember, grandparents Ron and Linda Cullember and Patricia Kreitzburg, aunt and uncle John and Julie Mobley, uncle Chris Kreitzburg and cousins Lily Mobley and Kaela Saintenoy. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Harry Kreitzburg.