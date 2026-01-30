Charles County First Responders Rescue Multiple Dogs Due to Icy Conditions

On Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at 6:30 p.m., firefighters responded to Oakridge Court in Newburg, for the reported animal rescue.

911 callers reported a dog stuck at the bottom of an incline in their backyard.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the entire backyard was a sheet of ice, with the dog stuck at the bottom of an incline.

Crews operated on the scene for over and hour, and was able to safely rescue the dog at approximately 7:28 p.m.

On Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at 7:26 p.m., firefighters responded to Wooddy Road in Port Tobacco, for the reported animal rescue.

911 callers advised a large dog slid down the backyard into a ravine with multiple citizens unable to access the location due to ice.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the dog located in an inaccessible area, and setup for a high angle rescue using ice gear, ropes, a stokes basket, and a rope rescue system.

Crews worked on the scene for over 2 and a half hours to safely remove the dog and return them to their owners.

On Friday, January 30, 2026, at 6:50 a.m., firefighters and emergency medical services responded to Monroe Court in Waldorf, for the reported female and dog stuck in the backyard due to ice.

The 911 caller reported the female was injury with both the dog and her being stuck outside for over 20 minutes.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and used ice gear, ropes and airbags to rescue the dog and woman in under 20 minutes.

Emergency medical services evaluated the woman who denied transport.