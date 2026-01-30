Calvert County Launches New Real-Time Bus Tracking App

The Department of Community Resources, Transportation Division, has launched a new mobile app that allows bus riders to track buses in real time.

The Passio GO! app gives passengers access to live bus locations, estimated arrival times and route information directly from their smartphones. The app is available as a free download through the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

With this technology upgrade, local bus riders can view detailed information for individual routes, schedules and stops. Riders can also set arrival alerts, save favorite routes and stops, and receive notifications about route changes or service delays. These features help reduce wait times and keep riders informed while using public transportation.

