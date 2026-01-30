Northrop Grumman Security Guard Arrested After Fatally Shooting Another Security Guard at Facility

On January 28, 2026, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Northern District officers responded to the Northrop Grumman facility located in the 7300 block of Aviation Boulevard in Linthicum for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers learned Maryland Transportation Authority Police (MDTA) secured the scene and had the suspect in their custody.

Preliminary information indicates there was a dispute inside the Northrop Grumman facility between two contracted security guards. During the dispute, one security guard discharged his firearm, striking the other security guard. The victim, identified as 37-year-old Joseph Keith Aman of Baltimore, Maryland, died from his injuries at the scene. A third contracted security guard intervened, disarmed the suspect and took him into custody. This was an isolated incident and did not involve Northrop Grumman employees.

Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Detectives responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation. Detectives conducted interviews with witnesses, and Evidence Collection Unit Technicians processed the scene where the suspect’s weapon was recovered. The suspect, 26-year-old Dylan Blake Chandler of Pasadena, Maryland, has been charged with First- and Second-Degree Murder and related charges.

This is an ongoing investigation. Although an arrest has been made, detectives with the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact 410-222-4731. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.