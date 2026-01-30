Helicopter Requested After Vehicle Strikes Pole in Mechanicsville; Leaving 65 Without Power

On Friday, January 30, 2026, at 12:40 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Golden Beach Road and Huntt Road in Mechanicsville, for a motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a utility pole with wires down.

SMECO is responding to assist and assess the damages that currently leaves 65 residents without power.

Emergency medical services requested a helicopter for the adult male patient.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 7 is responding to land on Golden Beach Road with First Responders completely closing the roadway down. DO NOT drive around First Responders or their apparatus and cones, the roadway is closed for a reason…

Flight medics were advised the 38-year-old male was conscious alert and breathing with head and neck injuries, with the transport being for further evaluation and precautionary reasons due the vehicle sustaining approximately 3 feet of intrusion from the collision.