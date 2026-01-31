Minor Injuries Reported After Head-on Collision in California

On Saturday, January 31, 2026, at approximately 4:32 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Alton Lane and Old Rolling Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-vehicle head-on style collision on the access road between Miramar Way and the Laurel Glen Shopping Center.

EMS on the scene are evaluating one patient with minor injuries. A second patient denied having injuries and denied transport.

The roadway is closed.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

