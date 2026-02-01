Naval Air Station Patuxent River Gate 1 Closure for Monday, Feb. 2, 2026
Naval Air Station Patuxent River’s Gate 1 outbound lanes will be closed at 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 2, 2026 for gate maintenance.
Following morning rush, Pax River’s Gate 1 will close to all traffic from 9:30 a.m. to noon for further maintenance.
Drivers should use Pax River’s Gate 2 during that time.
