Marine Corps Fast-Tracks Contract for New Precision Attack Strike Missile

The Department of Navy announced the $86.2 million contract award of the Precision Attack Strike Munition to L3Harris Technologies Jan 30, a critical component of the Marine Corps’ vision for enhancing the lethality and survivability of its rotary-wing assets.

PASM will provide the Marine Corps with a cost-effective, longer-range, precision weapon that can deliver diverse effects (kinetic or non—kinetic) from AH-1Z aircraft in land and sea-based environments.

Over the past several years, the Marine Corps conducted a Joint Capability Technology Demonstration (JCTD) for the Long-Range Attack Munition (LRAM). The tests successfully proved the technology’s capability for a low-altitude, rotary-wing aircraft to perform offensive anti-surface warfare and maritime strikes. These demonstrations informed the department’s decision to award the contract.

“We are proud to partner with L3Harris Technologies to deliver a system that will provide a decisive advantage to Marine Corps pilots and support their missions worldwide,” said Rear Adm. Tony Rossi, who oversees the Program Executive Office for Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons (PEO (U&W)).

PEO (U&W)’s Direct and Time Sensitive Strike Weapons program office (PMA-242) awarded the contract under an Other Transaction Agreement/Authority (OTA) – a contract vehicle used by the government to streamline research and development and prototype development.

“The use of an OTA contract is a key part of this strategy, designed to rapidly prototype and field a capability that’s essential for operations in contested environments and against advanced adversaries,” said. Capt. Lindsay Buzzell, PMA-242 program manager.

Under the contract, L3Harris Technologies will deliver all units, manuals, training, support equipment, and test equipment for AH-1Z by end of fiscal year 2027.

PMA-242 is the Direct and Time Sensitive program office for the Navy and Marine Corps