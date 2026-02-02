No Injuries Reported After Rollover Collision in Leonardtown

February 2, 2026

On Monday, February 2, 2026, at approximately 5:50 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Clarks Rest Road, for a serious motor vehicle collision involving a commercial vehicle and one overturned vehicle.

Dispatchers advised they were receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a motor vehicle collision involving an overturned car and a tractor trailer.

First Responders quickly arrived on the scene to confirm a single vehicle overturned with the single occupant reporting minor injuries.

The occupant was evaluated by EMS and signed care refusal forms on the scene.

No injuries were reported and all units returned to service within 45 minutes.

Police are investigating the collision.


